Special round of counselling for TS PGEC & TS PGECET

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Monday announced the special round of counselling of Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Counseling ( TS PGEC) / Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2022) for admission into M.E./ M.Tech. / M.Arch /M.Pharmacy/Pharm.D (P.B.) courses offered by various universities in the State of Telangana.

As per the release, the special round of counselling will commences from November 9. The candidates who did not register and upload the certificates in phase I and phase -II of counselling are required to register and submit scanned copies of relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web options and participate in the special round of counselling.

The candidates who have already registered and got the certificates successfully verified in phase -I and phase -II of counselling can directly exercise the web options as per the schedule.