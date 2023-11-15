Special round of seat allotment released for B.Ed course

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday released the special round of seat allotment for Bachelor of Education, Distance (B.Ed courses).

According to the TSCHE officials, the total number of seats under the convener quota B. Ed courses for the special round is 6,419 and the number of candidates who exercised web options was 3,988 out of which 2,604 students were allotted seats in the special round of counseling.

The students should pay the tuition fees (if applicable) online through Credit Card /Debit Card/NEFT. After paying the tuition fees, students should download the tuition fee receipt, joining letter, and report to the allotted college with original certificates and tuition fee receipt. The joining letter can be collected between November 15 to 17 and after successful verification of the original certificates, the allotment order will be generated and issued at the college, said a senior officer, TSCHE.