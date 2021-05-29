SRMJEEE Phase 1 Result 2021 announced

SRMJEEE Phase 1 Result 2021: The results of the phase-l of SRMJEEE (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam) conducted by SRM Institute of Science and Technology (formerly known as SRM University) were announced on Friday.

Phase-I counselling will start soon for students who have qualified as per the SRMJEEE results. The phase-l exams were held on May 23 and 24 in three slots. The exams were conducted as a home proctored test keeping the safety of the students in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. SRMJEEE-2021 is being held in two phases. Phase-II applications will be available till July 20, 2021 while the exam dates are July 25 and 26.

The results for the SRMJEEE phase-II will be declared on July 29, 2021. Admissions to B Tech programmes offered in SRMIST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP will be on the basis of the ranks secured in SRMJEEE 2021. For more details visit SRMIST.edu.in.