SSC exams from April 3

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday announced the schedule of SSC public examinations.

Paper 1 and 2 of the first language composite course will be held on April 3. It will be followed by the second and third language (English) exams, respectively, on April 4 and April 6.

Mathematics examination is scheduled for April 8. Two parts of the physical and biological science examination will be held on April 10. Social studies examination will be held on April 11.

SSC main language paper 1 examinations in Arabic and Sanskrit and vocational course theory examination will be held on April 12. The OSSC main language papers II in Sanskrit and Arabic will be held on April 13.

All the examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. However, the two parts of the science examination will be held from 9.30 am to 12.50 pm. Similarly, SSC vocational course theory examination will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

The minister, who reviewed the situation with the Higher Education and School Education officials, asked them to hold remedial classes for the students. Also, release the modal question papers for the students preparing for the examinations as per the changed examination pattern.