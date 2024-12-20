Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 20 December, 2024
- Kondapalli Fort to be developed to attract more tourists
- CM Revanth Reddy Stresses the Importance of Documenting Movements with Accuracyq
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 20 December, 2024
- MUDA case: HC defers filing of Lokayukta police report
- CBI court grants bail to 3 arrested in Rs 10L bribery case
- Bhawanipatna: Girl student found hanging
- Turn public outrage against govt into agitation: Jagan to cadre
- Chandrababu to tour Penamaluru while Pawan to visit Vizag today
- BMTC loses Rs. 650 crore in revenue as fares remain static
Just In
SSC exams tentatively from Mar 21 to Apr 4
Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education on Thursday released the tentative timetable for the Secondary School Certificate public examination.
According to the officials, the SSC public examinations are scheduled from March 21 to April 4. As per the tentative timetable, the dates are as follows: First Language - March 21, Second Language - March 22, Third Language English - March 24, Mathematics - March 26, Science Part I Physical Science - March 28, Science Part-II Biological Science - March 29, Social Studies - April 2, OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) on April 3, OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic) on April 4. All the examinations will be held between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm.