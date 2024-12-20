SSC exams tentatively from Mar 21 to Apr 4

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education on Thursday released the tentative timetable for the Secondary School Certificate public examination.

According to the officials, the SSC public examinations are scheduled from March 21 to April 4. As per the tentative timetable, the dates are as follows: First Language - March 21, Second Language - March 22, Third Language English - March 24, Mathematics - March 26, Science Part I Physical Science - March 28, Science Part-II Biological Science - March 29, Social Studies - April 2, OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) on April 3, OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic) on April 4. All the examinations will be held between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm.