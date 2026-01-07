Strengthening cybersecurity education and global academic exposure

NIIT University has entered into two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with international and industry partners to strengthen its academic framework in cybersecurity and enhance global exposure for students. The agreements aim to improve industry readiness, practical learning, and international academic engagement.

The university has signed an MoU with Checkmarx, a company specializing in application security, to enhance hands-on cybersecurity education. The collaboration focuses on addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in application and cyber security. As part of the agreement, the two institutions plan to establish a Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity at NIIT University. The initiative will support the introduction of industry practice modules, curriculum enhancements aligned with current security challenges, and knowledge exchange between academic and industry experts. The aim is to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world cybersecurity requirements.

In a separate academic partnership, NIIT University has formalized collaboration with the University of Canterbury, New Zealand. This agreement is intended to expand global learning opportunities and international exposure for students. Key areas of focus include student exchange programmes, joint workshops, and collaborative academic activities. The partnership is also designed to support structured international learning pathways and provide students with exposure to global academic practices and cross-cultural learning environments.

According to the university, both MoUs are aligned with its broader objective of preparing students for future-ready careers in technology-driven fields. By integrating industry expertise in cybersecurity and expanding international academic engagement, the university aims to equip learners with practical skills, global perspectives, and improved employability in high-demand sectors.

The initiatives reflect a continued effort to align higher education with evolving industry needs and global academic standards, while providing students with practical and internationally relevant learning opportunities.