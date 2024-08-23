Students Commemorate the Space Day & One-Year Anniversary of Chandrayaan's Historic Landing

Hyderabad: The Astronomy Labs at Orchids The International School, one of the leading K12 school chains, was buzzing with students’ enthusiasm as along with the nation, Orchids commemorated the one-year anniversary of a landmark event in our space history—the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon. This day has been declared as National Space Day (NSpD '24) by our Honorable Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi.



Dr. Ajit Singh, VP Academics of Astronomy, Orchids The International School, said, “On this National Space Day, as we commemorate the one-year anniversary of Chandrayaan-3's historic lunar landing, we're inspired by the boundless curiosity and ingenuity our students have demonstrated. The Chandrayaan mission ignited a new generation of thinkers and explorers, and we're proud to nurture such young minds. India's achievements in space exploration stand as a testament to our nation's innovative spirit and determination. Let's continue to light that spark of curiosity and innovation in our youth, shaping a future filled with boundless possibilities."

This year, as Orchids The International School celebrated the National Space Day, it conducted a series of exciting events for its students, categorized into three main activities on the theme “Space Exploration” which were - Make Your Own Mode, Painting/Sketch, and AI-Generated Image. In these activities students created models at home, drawings/paintings such as rockets or future plans for living on the Moon or Mars which were showcased in the Astronomy Lab.

Throughout the year, Orchidians explore the wonders of space through the Astronomy curriculum, and delve into topics like stars, planets, galaxies, and the laws that govern them. Hands-on activities enable the young aspiring-to-be-astronomers to discover the marvels of space firsthand, develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills along with understanding the intricacies of the cosmos. By fostering a deeper appreciation for the universe, the school inspires curiosity in children, preparing the next generation for the vast possibilities of the future cosmos.