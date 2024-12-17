Students create eco-friendly christmas tree with recycled materials

Bangalore: Students of The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) in Varthur Bengaluru have taken a unique approach to celebrating Christmas this year. They have created a stunning Christmas tree using recycled materials, showcasing their creativity and commitment to sustainability.

The tree, made from bamboo and non-toxic paint, is 3.2 ft tall and stands in the school's courtyard, adorned with hand-crafted bamboo sheets and a star made from cardboard. This eco-friendly initiative demonstrates the school's dedication to reducing waste and promoting environmentally responsible practices.

"We are proud of our students for their innovative approach to creating a sustainable Christmas tree," said Usha Iyer, Principal of The Green School Bangalore, "This project not only fosters creativity but also raises awareness about the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling. We hope to inspire others to join us in making a positive impact on our environment."

They also adorned a real Christmas tree with recycled decorations. TGSB has embraced sustainability by using bamboo handcrafted decorations for the real Christmas tree. These eco-friendly ornaments were lovingly created by children, with guidance and assistance from their teachers, showcasing creativity and care for the environment.

This project has not only helped reduce waste but also provided a unique learning experience for the students.