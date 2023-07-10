Study Group connects Indian students with leading American universities for mentoring sessions

Hyderabad: Study Group, recently invited staff from Florida Atlantic University, Long Island University and University of Hartford to Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad for one-on-one virtual and in-person mentoring sessions with prospective students and education consultants.

With growing demand from students in India and across South Asia for international education, the events connected students with the respected American institutions and education consultants to answer questions on applications, living and studying abroad, and the wide range of course options available.

Karan Lalit Regional Director, Study Group, says: “Applying to university is a significant life moment. For students with the ambition to pursue their higher education internationally, there are more options, new systems and additional considerations to navigate. Our recent mentoring events will help guide Indian students through the range of opportunities offered by our university partners, to the course that supports their academic and career goals. We are immensely grateful to our partners Florida Atlantic University, Long Island University and University of Hartford for their participation and engagement.”

Dr. Kelly Roy, Associate Director of International Enrolment at Florida Atlantic University, says: “It has been our pleasure to welcome so many smart, focused and dedicated Indian students to campus since our partnership with Study Group began. Meeting hundreds of students face-to-face and dozens of education consultants will support our efforts to see even more students from India and other parts of the world succeed at Florida Atlantic University.”

Freddy Cicchetti, Director of International Admissions at Long Island University, says: “Students at Long Island University join a U.S. News and World Report Best National University. We are excited to continue our strong presence in India and look forward to enabling more students to benefit from our highly ranked offerings.”

Nicholas Venn, M.B.A., M.S.B.A., Director of International Admission at the University of Hartford, says: “The University of Hartford and Study Group are united in our goal to provide an excellent education for international students. The University of Hartford, conveniently located two hours from both Boston and New York City, is a premier destination for international students, with the Barney School of Business ranked in the top 5% of business schools worldwide, a top-ranked College of Engineering, internship opportunities, and career pathways at numerous Fortune 500 companies.”