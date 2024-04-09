Live
- SC grants interim bail to Abbas Ansari to attend 'fatiha’ ritual of father Mukhtar
- Ola to shut global operations, to focus on Indian market
- Vijay Antony talks love and cinema ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release
- Proclaimed offender arrested for multi-crore real estate scam in Punjab
- Excise policy case: Delhi HC dismisses CM Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest by ED, remand order by trial court
- Ahead of polls, BSF makes back-to-back gold seizures near B’desh border
- ‘Culture to connectivity’: PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit gives further push to NDA's Mission South
- Delhi High Court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's plea in Delhi Liquor Scam case
- Ravi Teja’s landmark 75th film promises a ‘Mass Dawath’ for Sankranti 2025
- 106 govt employees suspended in Telangana for attending BRS meeting
Just In
Super 30 fame Anand Kumar launches 'super 10 scholar' initiative
Prominent educator Anand Kumar, known for his Super 30 programme, on Tuesday announced the 'Super 10 Scholar' list in partnership with JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), an initiative of J.K. Organisation.
Jaipur: Prominent educator Anand Kumar, known for his Super 30 programme, on Tuesday announced the 'Super 10 Scholar' list in partnership with JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), an initiative of J.K. Organisation.
As part of the partnership, Kumar will hand-pick 10 exceptional students who will be supported by JKLU for their undergraduate studies.
The students will receive a comprehensive scholarship covering tuition fees and expenses for a 4-year B.Tech programme in Computer Science at JKLU if they meet the minimum eligibility criteria and other prerequisites.
"In crafting the 'Super 10 Scholar' initiative, we aim to replicate the transformative impact witnessed through the 'Super 30' programme,” said Kumar, a recipient of the Padma Shri Award.
“Just as 'Super 30' has empowered countless underprivileged students to excel in engineering, I believe the 'Super 10 Scholar' list will be a beacon of opportunity for these bright young minds. JKLU's commitment to nurturing the next generation of engineers is commendable and I'm honoured to be part of this initiative that will shape the future of our nation's technological landscape," he added.
Kumar, whose life as a mathematics teacher and his educational programme of the 'Super 30' was captured in a biographical drama of the same name in 2019, encouraged students to pursue their dream of studying at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) without succumbing to overwhelming pressure.
"While clearing the JEE may not be feasible for everyone, there are always alternative pathways that can help you accomplish your dreams of studying at esteemed institutions like the IITs," Kumar noted.
Kumar also encouraged students to approach their studies “with passion and determination, emphasising that success encompasses more than just exam scores; it also requires perseverance and a thirst for knowledge.”