Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning – Silver Jubilee Celebration (Hyderabad)

The Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL), one of India's leading autonomous distance education institutes, proudly announces the Hyderabad edition of its Silver Jubilee celebrations. As part of the 25th Silver Jubilee Year of Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL), a special Career Growth Seminar is being organised in Hyderabad. The event will include career counselling sessions for students, working professionals, graduates, early- and mid-career professionals, alumni, corporate professionals, corporate HR professionals, and those who wish to shift or grow in their careers.

Date: Saturday, 05 July 2025

Time: 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Venue: Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, Level 10, SLN Terminus, Survey No. 133, beside Botanical Gardens, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500032

The seminar will feature the following key sessions:

Career Counselling

Dale Carnegie Leadership Masterclass

Presentation on SCDL

Awards Ceremony

HR Round Table Conference

Key Sessions Overview:

HR Round Table Conference (4:30 PM to 6:30 PM)

The HR Round Table Conference is a strategic forum for HR leaders, industry experts, and talent management professionals to discuss evolving trends in workforce development, organizational growth, and employee engagement. This high-level, invitation-based session facilitates leadership dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaborative problem-solving.

Key focus areas include:

Talent acquisition and retention strategies

The future of work and hybrid models

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

Employee well-being and organizational culture

HR technology and digital transformation

The roundtable format encourages open discussion, peer learning, and immediate implementation of insights.

Career Counseling (5:00 PM to 6:00 PM)

Guidance will be provided to students on career choices across various domains and job market opportunities.

Dale Carnegie Leadership Masterclass (7:00 PM to 8:30 PM)

The Dale Carnegie Leadership Masterclass is an internationally acclaimed leadership development program focusing on leadership skills, communication, and emotional intelligence. Based on the timeless principles from Dale Carnegie’s renowned book "How to Win Friends and Influence People," this masterclass enables participants to lead with confidence, build trust, and inspire teams.









Tailored for leadership aspirants, mid-level managers, and experienced professionals, this session will focus on:

Building strong personal and professional relationships

Leading effectively in a changing environment

Enhancing team productivity

Managing stress and conflict

Influencing without authority

Through interactive sessions, real-life examples, and globally accepted frameworks, participants will walk away with actionable insights for empathetic and impactful leadership.

Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL) is celebrating its 25th anniversary—its Silver Jubilee year. As one of India’s premier autonomous distance education institutions, SCDL has empowered over 1 million learners with quality education and currently supports an active student base of 80,000+ learners across India. Designed especially for graduates and working professionals, SCDL offers a wide range of industry-relevant postgraduate diploma programs.





Established in 2001, SCDL is one of India’s largest private distance learning institutions, offering flexible, high-quality education to thousands of students across India and overseas. Based in Pune, it features state-of-the-art infrastructure, dedicated faculty, and advanced digital learning systems. SCDL has earned a strong reputation for delivering professional postgraduate diploma programs across various domains. In addition to its individual learning programs, SCDL also partners with leading local, national, and international organizations to deliver customized corporate programs — of which this seminar is a part.





As a part of this landmark occasion, SCDL is organising a nationwide series of Career Growth Seminars. This Hyderabad seminar is one of the highlights of the series, offering a valuable and free learning opportunity to young students and professionals across India.

Note: This event is free, but registration is required.