Tamil Nadu again postpones reopening of schools in view of summer

Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has said that the reopening of schools in the state will be postponed by a few more days in view of scorching summer.
Earlier, the state government had announced the opening of schools on June 7 instead of June 2 as declared earlier.
The minister said that schools for classes 6-12 will reopen from June 12 and classes 1-5 will reopen from June 15 onwards.
While the state education department has not announced the postponement officially, the minister said that an official announcement will come on Monday itself.
The state is reeling under hot weather with the possibility of heat waves also being anticipated and hence the reopening of the schools is being delayed.
It is to be noted that the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had held a discussion with the School Education Minister and other officials after which the minister announced the postponement.