Teachmint unveils 'TeachBharat'; Aims free digitizing of 10,000+ schools

Teachmint, an education infrastructure startup and the creator of the largest, global teaching-exclusive platform, today announced the launch of its program 'TeachBharat' in which the company pledges to digitize 10,000+ schools in India for free. With this, Teachmint aims at enabling over 2,00,000 teachers who in turn can empower over 50 Lakh children by breaking geographical barriers and ensuring continuous learning.

Under TeachBharat, the company will enable end-to-end digitization of the identified schools through its 'Teachmint For Institute' offering, Teachmint's proprietary platform designed to help institutes become future-ready. With this, the schools will be able to digitize their operations and ensure their students have continuous access to teachers and learning content at all times. TeachBharat will enable institutions to not only be able to take virtual classes but also help them create a hybrid teaching setup, to help them maximize reach and impact, including:

♠ Integration of live classes with lifetime access to class recordings

♠ Automating operations such as attendance, reminders, assignment sharing, test creation & evaluation to boost efficiency

♠ Integration of remote as well as in-person students in a single environment

♠ Unlimited access to practice questions across subjects and grades

♠ Mobile-first teaching infrastructure to boost access and ease of use

To commence the initiative, Teachmint has already partnered with the administration in Punjab as well as Karnataka to power close to 1000 government schools. In addition to government partnerships, Teachmint is also aiming at partnering with NGOs, social welfare institutions and corporates with the conviction that a collaborative approach will create an ecosystem that will benefit the most vulnerable groups.

Unveiling this initiative, Mihir Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Teachmint, said, "The Indian schooling system is one of the largest in the world and caters to over 250 million students. But not every child has access to continuous learning at all times, due to a multitude of reasons. With TeachBharat, our vision is to bridge this gap and help every child have access to a teacher and, subsequently, learning opportunities that help them unlock their highest potential. Schools and the presence of a teacher are critical for a child's development and the right digital interventions at an institute-level can bring in positive systemic changes - from increasing the efficiency of teachers in schools to overcoming the constraints of a fully brick and mortar classroom infrastructure."

In the recently tabled Union Budget 2022-23, the government also announced several initiatives to bridge the education gap through digital tools and with TeachBharat, Teachmint aims at powering this very vision by contributing to strengthening the education infrastructure.

"Since inception, we have been solving a universal problem statement in education with our innovation in teaching-learning infrastructure. And as we continue to grow across the world, we want to help schools & institutions leverage this technology to truly bring transformations at a grassroot level by overcoming traditional infrastructure challenges. Today we have one of the largest teacher networks in the world. We understand their pain points and more importantly, their desire and determination to truly create a positive learning impact. Our platform is built to enable these teachers so they can channel this passion and create a much-needed revolution in education worldwide," added Mihir.

Teachmint For Institute is an offering from Teachmint's robust suite of education infrastructure products which enables schools, higher educational institutes, universities and coaching centres to digitize through end-to-end technology enablement. It offers educational institutes a highly simple, effective and intuitive platform to conduct and monitor all their classes and institute activities, from automating attendance, fees collection and performance assessments to recording and storing lectures. Launched in July 2021, Teachmint for Institute has seen adoption from over 5,000+ institutes across India.