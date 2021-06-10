Telangana: EAMCET 2021 registration extended again

The education system is facing a crisis due to the pandemic. Various examinations have already been cancelled in almost all the states of the country due to the deadly virus. Recently, the government has decided to cancel the Inter Second Year examinations in Telangana as well. This also affected the Eamcet. The application process for the Eamcet tests is now underway, according to reports. The government, which has already extended the application deadline several times, has recently extended it once again. The deadline for online applications was June 10th, 2021, but with the current extension, the deadline has been extended to June 17th, 2021. Professor A. Telangana is the Convener of the TelanganaEamcet.Govardhan announced the latest extension date.

Meanwhile, the process of Eamcet applications in Telangana was first announced on March 20 and the last date was on May 18. The Eamcet examinations will begin on July 5th, according to the announcement. However, in the aftermath of Corona, the application deadline has been pushed back. It was originally announced that May 18 would be the last date. Later it was extended to May 26. It was subsequently extended from May 26 to June 3. The application deadline has once again been extended to June 10 following requests from students in the wake of the lockdown. Once again, after the decision was taken to cancel the inter-examinations, the officials decided to extend the application deadline to June 17.

Telangana, on the other hand, has set a date for the commencement of the academic year. Online classes will start on the 16th of this month. In the first phase, classes will begin for 8th class and higher class students, and the arrangements are made according to the requirements. Telangana government is all set to release an official statement on the start of the academic year on the 13th of this month.