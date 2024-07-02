Live
- Lipi.Game: Bridging cultural heritage with modern technology
- The essential role of entrepreneurship skills in student development
- Work hard, work smartly- You got to keep going
- Hyderabad: Four held in mobile snatching
- Health Minister bats for extensive debate on NEET
- Telangana Govt. Set to Release Job Calendar in Two Weeks
- Hyderabad: Man dies after car overturns on PVNR Expressway
- NEET ROW: Cops thwart students’ bid to besiege Raj Bhavan
- Book on new criminal laws released
- New laws evoke mixed reactions
Just In
Telangana Govt. Set to Release Job Calendar in Two Weeks
The Telangana state government is gearing up to release a job calendar in the next two weeks in order to fill vacant positions. With a focus on...
The Telangana state government is gearing up to release a job calendar in the next two weeks in order to fill vacant positions. With a focus on efficiently managing government jobs, officials have been working diligently to prepare the job calendar, taking into account all relevant factors.
A preliminary report has already been submitted by the officials, which has prompted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to provide several suggestions for consideration. As a result, the finalization of the job calendar is currently underway and it is expected to be released within the next two weeks.
This move by the Telangana state government demonstrates their commitment to providing employment opportunities and filling vacant positions in a timely and organized manner.