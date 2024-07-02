Telangana Govt. Set to Release Job Calendar in Two Weeks

The Telangana state government is gearing up to release a job calendar in the next two weeks in order to fill vacant positions. With a focus on efficiently managing government jobs, officials have been working diligently to prepare the job calendar, taking into account all relevant factors.

A preliminary report has already been submitted by the officials, which has prompted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to provide several suggestions for consideration. As a result, the finalization of the job calendar is currently underway and it is expected to be released within the next two weeks.

This move by the Telangana state government demonstrates their commitment to providing employment opportunities and filling vacant positions in a timely and organized manner.