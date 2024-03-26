Live
Telangana Govt to fill DME and HoD posts after Lok Sabha polls
Hyderabad: The State government would appoint a regular DME (Director of Medical Education) through the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) at the earliest as the seniority list and disciplinary case, if any, were under consideration by the DPC.
According to the information from the Medical and Health Department, after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the single post of DME was allocated to Andhra Pradesh. However, the creation of the post of DME for Telangana State has not been done since then. An ad hoc system of in-charge arrangements for the post of DME was followed till 2018. Dr K Ramesh Reddy was kept in charge as DME. As he was a junior in the same feeder category, his seniors approached the High Court for Telangana by filing a writ petition as per the directions of the High Court to make arrangements for a regular DME post, this post was sanctioned in 2023, almost nine years after State formation.
The DME post now has to be filled by a regular DPC, which was not formed previously. The DPC was constituted on February 2, 2024. However, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for Lok Sabha came into force on March 16. The DPC proposal and seniority lists were received from DME on March 23. In the interim period, the Congress government has made in-charge arrangements for the DME post, following the seniority list, and with the approval of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. However, an appeal was filed in the High Court against these arrangements, also challenging the grounds of seniority and disciplinary cases.
The officials said that the process would be expedited again, immediately upon the conclusion of the ongoing MCC for the House of Parliament 2024 elections.