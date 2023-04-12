Telangana Inter results likely in mid-May

Hyderabad: The results of Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) which concluded on April 4 will be released in the second or third week of May. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has already commenced evaluation of the answer scripts at 15 spot evaluation camps across the State. According to an official, the spot evaluation is expected to be completed by April 20, which will be followed by processing of results.

"The results will be declared in the second or third week of May. The advanced supplementary exams will be scheduled in the last week of May," he said.

A total of 947,699, including 482,677 first year and 465,022 second year Inter students had registered for the exam, which were conducted from March 15 to April 4.