Telangana Intermediate First and Second Year Results Released
The Telangana Intermediate First and Second Year results have been officially released by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka at the Inter Board office.
You can easily check your results by clicking the link below:
https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
The Inter examinations in Telangana were conducted from March 5 to 25 this year across 1532 examination centers. A total of 9,96,971 students appeared for these exams, with 4.88 lakh first-year students and 5 lakh second-year students.
Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that this year’s results were better than previous ones. He also mentioned that girls have performed exceptionally well in the results. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has congratulated all the students who passed.
Pass percentage for Inter First Year: 66.89%
Pass percentage for Inter Second Year: 71.37%
Advanced exams are scheduled to be held from May 22. The Inter Board has given a week’s time for recounting and verification of results.