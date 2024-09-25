Telangana Offers Contract Jobs for DSC 2008 Candidates

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has some good news for DSC 2008 candidates. They can now apply for contract-based jobs.

Candidates can submit their applications at the DEO offices in district centers. The application period is from the 27th of this month to the 5th of next month, during which their certificates will be checked.

This move is expected to create more job opportunities for DSC 2008 candidates. Officials encourage everyone to apply as soon as possible.

Important Note: Candidates should have their certificates ready for this process.