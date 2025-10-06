Live
- Sam Altman Defends GPT-5: Calls It a Major Leap Toward Scientific AI and Future AGI
- Spl flight between Vijayawada, Ahmedabad soon
- TG ICET 2025 Special Phase Admissions for MBA & MCA – Apply by Oct 7
- Minister visits KGH, examines treatment provided to students
- ‘INS Androth’ reflects growing maritime self-reliance
- Three booked for Madikeri cultural event chaos
- Farmers rise in protest against massive land acquisition plan
- Elephant Task Force with 48 personnel sanctioned for Dakshina Kannada: Minister Khandre
- AI Models Now Crack CFA’s Toughest Exam in Minutes, Outpacing Human Candidates
- Dhatri Foundation: A grassroots model of women’s empowerment
TG ICET 2025 Special Phase Admissions for MBA & MCA – Apply by Oct 7
Highlights
The Technical Education Department has announced special phase admissions for MBA and MCA programmes.
Good news for students who appeared for the TG ICET exam.
The Technical Education department has announced special phase admissions to MBA and MCA programmes for the year 2025-26 on Sunday.
Candidates can visit the tgicet.nic.in to complete the web options. They can complete the web option entry process by October 7.
The provisional seat allotment is likely to be made on or before 10 October.
Next Story