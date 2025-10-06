  • Menu
TG ICET 2025 Special Phase Admissions for MBA & MCA – Apply by Oct 7

TG EAPCET 2025 E-Counselling: Mock Allotment Out, Final Seat Allotment by July 18
TG EAPCET 2025 E-Counselling: Mock Allotment Out, Final Seat Allotment by July 18

The Technical Education Department has announced special phase admissions for MBA and MCA programmes.

Good news for students who appeared for the TG ICET exam.

The Technical Education department has announced special phase admissions to MBA and MCA programmes for the year 2025-26 on Sunday.

Candidates can visit the tgicet.nic.in to complete the web options. They can complete the web option entry process by October 7.

The provisional seat allotment is likely to be made on or before 10 October.

