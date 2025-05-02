TGCHE aligns curriculum revision with UGC guidelines, NEP 2020 vision

Hyderabad: Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Prof Balakista Reddy said that in a proactive move to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the University Grants Commission (UGC) directives, the TGCHE has already initiated the comprehensive revision of undergraduate (UG) curriculum over the past two months.

He said on Thursday, that this forward-thinking exercise underscores TGCHE’s commitment to modern education in the 21st century through digital learning, skill enhancement and holistic development.

The TGCHE Chairman said, “We are in full conformity with the UGC’s vision for curriculum modernisation.

I am pleased to share that TGCHE has taken the lead in revising UG courses to integrate emerging trends in skill development, multidisciplinary learning, and experiential education, as outlined in the NEP 2020.” Further, efforts are focused on reducing content overload while embedding critical thinking, creativity, and industry-relevant competencies.

The revised curriculum will incorporate key UGC frameworks, including the National Credit Framework (NCrF), apprenticeship-linked degree programmes, short-term skill modules, multiple exit and entry options and digital pedagogy. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and dynamic societal needs, ensuring students are future-ready. Prof Balakista Reddy The ongoing dialogue with Vice-Chancellors, academic institutions, industry partners, and students, along with various committees, has enabled the TGCHE to initiate efforts to advance higher education in the state.

This timely action reflects TGCHE’s commitment to aligning higher education with global standards. Earlier, the UGC issued a directive urging all Indian universities to conduct a comprehensive revision of their academic curricula in line with the transformative goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.