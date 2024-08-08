Live
TGCHE issues notice to college mgmts
Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Wednesday issued a notice to the management of all private unaided non-minority and minority colleges, instructing them to follow the guidelines and schedule. According to TGCHE officials, 30 per cent of seats are to be filled under the management quota (Category-B) for the academic year 2024-2025.
The Council instructed the college management to issue admission notifications in leading daily newspapers in Telugu, English, and Urdu. Admission applications should be made available both online and offline as per the schedule. Therefore, the Council instructed the management to follow the B-Category admission guidelines and schedule scrupulously, leaving no scope for further complications.