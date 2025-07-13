TGEAPCET-2025 admissions: Mock allotment results released

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the mock allotment (probable allotment) results for the TGEAPCET-2025 web-based counseling process for engineering admissions for the academic year 2025-26. The allotments were based on the options exercised by candidates following certificate verification and served as a preview of potential seat allotments in the upcoming first phase.

According to the official data released on Saturday, a total of 95,256 candidates attended the certificate verification process, out of which 94,059 candidates submitted their web options. A staggering 56,63,308 options were registered by these candidates for various engineering colleges across the state.

Out of the 83,054 total seats available, 77,154 seats have been allotted in this mock round, leaving 5,900 seats vacant. The number of candidates who have given their options but did not receive any allotment stands at 16,905 in the mock round. A total of 6,021 candidates secured seats under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota.

A Sridevasena, Commissioner of Technical Education & Convenor TGEAPCET-2025 said that the mock allotment is not final, but a probable allotment based on current choices. Candidates are advised to use this opportunity to re-evaluate and modify their options between July 13 and July 15, 2025.

The final allotments for the first phase of counseling will be based on the options saved in candidate logins as of the freezing date, July 15, 2025.

Seats under Special Reservation Categories such as NCC and Sports have not been allotted in the mock round. These will be considered in the subsequent phases, once priority lists are received from the respective departments.

Officials emphasized that the final seat allotments may differ from the mock results due to possible changes in candidate preferences during the final modification window. The first phase allotment will reflect the updated choices and revised rankings.

Candidates can access their mock allotment results on the official counseling portal: https://tgeapcet.nic.in. The final phase allotment results will be announced after the conclusion of the option-freezing window

on July 15.