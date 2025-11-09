TGPSC Group 3 Certificate Verification to begin from tomorrow

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced an important update for candidates who have successfully secured positions in the Group 3 merit list. The verification of certificates is set to commence on Monday, November 10, and will continue until November 26. According to TGPSC, the verification process for the selected Group 3 posts will take place at Telugu University, Nampally.

Candidates are advised to consult the commission's official website for comprehensive details regarding the verification process. It is essential for candidates attending the certificate verification to bring along two sets of photocopies, along with their original certificates.

This recruitment initiative targets a total of 1,388 Group 3 positions. The written examinations took place on November 17 and 18, 2024, with approximately 267,000 candidates participating across the state. After nearly a year of waiting, the results were announced, and the general ranking list was released on March 14. With the merit list recently published, all candidates listed must attend the certificate verification starting tomorrow.