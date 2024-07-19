  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

TGPSC to release preliminary key for hostel welfare officer exam

TGPSC to release preliminary key for hostel welfare officer exam
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) will release the preliminary key of the recruitment examination conducted for posts of...

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) will release the preliminary key of the recruitment examination conducted for posts of hostel welfare officer grade I in different welfare departments on the official website www.tspsc.gov.in/ on July 22.

According to TGPSC officials, the commission will also release candidates' response sheets on the same day, which can be downloaded until 5 pm on August 21. Objections, if any, on the preliminary key along with proof can be submitted through the link provided on the commission’s website between July 23 and 5 pm on July 27.

Candidates are to submit their objections only in English, as the text box provided in the link is compatible only with the English language.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X