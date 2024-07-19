TGPSC to release preliminary key for hostel welfare officer exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) will release the preliminary key of the recruitment examination conducted for posts of hostel welfare officer grade I in different welfare departments on the official website www.tspsc.gov.in/ on July 22.

According to TGPSC officials, the commission will also release candidates' response sheets on the same day, which can be downloaded until 5 pm on August 21. Objections, if any, on the preliminary key along with proof can be submitted through the link provided on the commission’s website between July 23 and 5 pm on July 27.

Candidates are to submit their objections only in English, as the text box provided in the link is compatible only with the English language.