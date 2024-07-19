Live
- Give fresh loans to debt-free farmers, Bhatti urges bankers
- Rescue Operations Conclude After Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment; Special Train Departs For Assam
- Delhi High Court Criticizes Government For Failing To Enable Marriage Registrations Under Muslim And Christian Personal Laws
- Deepti Sharma to play for London Spirit in The Hundred
- Indian Grand Master and chess players meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, receives appreciation
- Amarnath decries ‘attacks’ by alliance cadre
- Godavari river overflows at Dowleswaram barrage, reaches 10.8 ft
- Sribharat assures creation of 1 lakh jobs in steel city
- PM Modi invites suggestions for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 19 July, 2024
Just In
TGPSC to release preliminary key for hostel welfare officer exam
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) will release the preliminary key of the recruitment examination conducted for posts of...
Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) will release the preliminary key of the recruitment examination conducted for posts of hostel welfare officer grade I in different welfare departments on the official website www.tspsc.gov.in/ on July 22.
According to TGPSC officials, the commission will also release candidates' response sheets on the same day, which can be downloaded until 5 pm on August 21. Objections, if any, on the preliminary key along with proof can be submitted through the link provided on the commission’s website between July 23 and 5 pm on July 27.
Candidates are to submit their objections only in English, as the text box provided in the link is compatible only with the English language.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS