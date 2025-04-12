TGTET notification released

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Friday released the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2025 notification.

According to officials, the computer-based test will be conducted between June 15 and 30 from 9 to 11:30 am and 2 to 4:30 pm. The results will be declared on July 22. Online applications can be submitted on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ from April 15 to 30. Hall-tickets will be available for download on the website from June 9.

The exam fee for paper – I or II is Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 for those appearing for both papers. The TET paper – I is conducted for candidates who intend to become teachers for classes I to V, while paper – II is for candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII. Candidates who want to be teachers for all classes I to VIII have to appear for both papers.