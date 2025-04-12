Live
- Metro Rail will chug into Future City: CM Revanth
- CM Revanth asks babus to get cracking on designs for dry port in State
- Inter results to be released today
- Redevelopment works: Trains shifted from Sec’bad to Charlapalli
- Protests by Muslims against new Waqf Act echo in Hyd’bad
- Webinar on empowerment of marginalised sections held at OU
- CM Revanth inspects location for Jyotiba Phule statue installation
- Hyderabad: City NGO plans bio-enzyme drive to keep Barla Kunta lake healthy
- TGTET notification released
- Rana plotted several attacks like 26/11: NIA
TGTET notification released
Hyderabad: The School Education department on Friday released the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2025 notification.According to...
Hyderabad: The School Education department on Friday released the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2025 notification.
According to officials, the computer-based test will be conducted between June 15 and 30 from 9 to 11:30 am and 2 to 4:30 pm. The results will be declared on July 22. Online applications can be submitted on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ from April 15 to 30. Hall-tickets will be available for download on the website from June 9.
The exam fee for paper – I or II is Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 for those appearing for both papers. The TET paper – I is conducted for candidates who intend to become teachers for classes I to V, while paper – II is for candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII. Candidates who want to be teachers for all classes I to VIII have to appear for both papers.