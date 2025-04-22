The future of EdTech: Trends shaping education in 2025 and beyond

- Atulya Kaushik

With education transforming into a hyper-personalized, technology-driven experience, the edtech sector stands at the crossroads of need and innovation. No longer limited to urban elitism or test-prep oligopolies, edtech is transforming the very meaning of learning in India and elsewhere. With the Indian edtech industry now worth ₹64,875 crore (US$7.5 billion) and set to grow to ₹2,50,850 crore (US$29 billion) by 2030, the industry is not just expanding—it's evolving. This trajectory, driven by shifting middle-class aspirations, a swelling digital population of 971 million internet subscribers, and the growing demand for future-ready skills, points to a broader reimagining of education. It's not necessarily about apps as a replacement for classrooms—it's about rethinking what it even means to be "educated" in a time when knowledge will become outdated every few years.

Skill-first Learning

Perhaps the most definitive of the trends is the rise of skill-based education. The old degree-hubris mentality is being replaced by a competency-first model in which employability is valued over academic prestige. As per Nasscom, 150 million Indians—half of the existing workforce—will require reskilling or upskilling by 2025 to remain industry-relevant. To address this, edtech platforms are in a big way providing courses in Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, AWS & Cloud, and even Ethical Hacking. These micro-credentialed courses are no longer supplementary—they are at the core of career development.

Immersive Classrooms

The confluence of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) is altering the landscape of pedagogy. Career Technical Education (CTE), long the monopoly of rote training, is being reshaped through simulation learning. Students can now enter virtual labs, drive advanced machinery, or explore historic environments—without leaving their house. AI-based mentors personalize learning sequences, detect knowledge gaps, and suggest real-time interventions. These immersive technologies do more than make learning engaging—they equalize access to experiential learning even in Tier II and Tier III cities.

Affordable Personalisation

Those were the days when edtech was just for urban elite circles. With India's internet penetration growing and data prices crashing, edtech platforms are now tailoring learning experiences for regional languages, socio-economic statuses, and personal learning paces. AI and machine learning facilitate adaptive tests, and predictive analytics tailor lesson plans. Such granular care of learner profiles has made learning more inclusive, customized, and responsive, particularly in Bharat's heartland, where aspirations are high but resources scarce.

Global Curriculum Localised

Another important trend is localisation of global standards of education. Indian edtech players are collaborating with global universities and certification authorities to map course content to international standards. Meanwhile, they are localising this content for Indian contexts without diluting quality. This two-pronged strategy addresses a widening population of learners who aspire to global opportunities without losing local context. As India's edtech is expected to add 0.4% to GDP by 2029, the industry isn't only complementing education—it's redefining it.

(The author is Co-founder of PrepInsta)