Hyderabad Public School organises Traditional Annual Investiture Ceremony

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet organised its traditional annual Investiture Ceremony to recognize and honor its outstanding student leaders here on Friday. The Investiture Ceremony holds great significance as it instills a sense of leadership and accountability among the student body. The event was graced by Chief Guest Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari PVSM AVSM VM ADC, his gracious lady, Neetha Chaudhari, R Raghuram Reddy Vice Chairman of HPS Board of Governors, President of HPS Society Gusti Noria, British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen and a distinguished HPS alumnus, Lord Karan Bilimoria, Member of the House of Lords, as the Guest of Honour.

During the ceremony, the school bestowed various leadership positions upon deserving students, including the Student Council, House Captains, Prefects, and other important roles. These positions empower students to lead by example, represent their peers, and contribute positively to the school community. The Chief Guest inspected student troops of 152 NCC Cadets from the Army, Navy, Air Force & Girls wings before walking through a corridor of the Prefects troop and the Color Party. The audience watched in admiration.

The Investiture Ceremony at The Hyderabad Public School goes beyond the mere conferring of titles; it is an Education to inspire and nurture the future leaders of society. The head boy, head girl, shared their experiences and gratitude to the teachers, parents, and management. The ceremony served as an occasion to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements, talents, contributions, and commitment of the students to the school, thus motivating them to continue to excel and raise the bar for themselves.

Wishing students the best for their leadership journey, Lord Bilimoria said, “As an alumnus of this esteemed institution, I learned that true leadership lies in empowering others, inspiring collective action, and striving for positive change. It is our duty to lead with integrity, empathy, and a vision that transcends individual ambitions. Guided by the values instilled within us during our time at this remarkable school you can shape a brighter and more inclusive society wherever you go.”

Addressing the students, the Air Chief Marshal said, “The world needs leaders who are compassionate, ethical, and visionary. Leadership is a journey of continuous learning and growth. Never stop seeking knowledge, developing new skills, and refining your leadership abilities.”

"Our Investiture Ceremony is a celebration of leadership, character, and the limitless potential of our students. This ceremony encourages and empowers the students to continue making a positive impact within our school and beyond. We are privileged to have Air Chief Marshal and Lord Karan Bilimoria as the guests for our Investiture Ceremony. Their remarkable achievements and commitment to leadership align perfectly with the values we strive to instill in our students. We believe that their presence will inspire them to reach for the skies.” said Dr. Skand Bali, Principal of The Hyderabad Public School.

The values of integrity, discipline, empathy, and leadership are woven into the fabric of the school's culture. As HPS commemorated its hundred-year-old empyreal heritage, it reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing young minds, imbuing strong values, and fostering leadership qualities. The investiture ceremony was also marked by the launch of the leadership program LEADER that serves as a reminder of the school's mission of paving the way for future leaders.