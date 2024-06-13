TIA Students Drive Change in Collaborative Annual NGO Activity, Emphasizing STEM and Leadership

Students from Texas International Academy (TIA) recently participated in ‘Peer Learning Exchange’, an activity organized by a renowned non-governmental organization (NGO) Rubaroo. This 3-day NGO program allowed TIA students to learn and share ideas on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. They explored current trends such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, etc. along with participants from other schools. Students have also actively participated in various other activities along with a capstone project that enhances their leadership and team-building qualities.

Students of TIA, who get trained for the SAT, IELTS, and TOEFL along with Intermediate education to study BTech abroad, found this NGO activity helpful in building leadership skills while simultaneously involving in insightful conversations related to the most trending topics in the tech space.

Activities like participating in NGO activities give students the necessary exposure to the latest technologies and research facilities that they otherwise would miss by limiting their learning to the classroom. It will also help them build leadership skills that are extremely important to either climb up the corporate ladder or excel in the entrepreneurial space.

Universities overseas consider an applicant's overall profile, including extracurricular activities and personal achievements, along with academic performance when evaluating them for admission. This process is usually referred to as profile building. Another upside of involving in NGO activities like this is an enhanced study abroad profile to get admission into their dream university abroad.

Rajesh Dasari, the Founder of Texas International Academy, emphasizes that “Engaging in NGO activities not only promotes personal growth but also enhances applications for overseas education opportunities.”

"Profile Building is often overlooked by many study abroad aspirants and the bitter consequences are inevitable. With the increasing competition in 2024 and beyond, standing out is not just an advantage but a crucial requirement for studying BTech abroad. Besides NGO activities, students should engage in various other profile-building activities during their two years of intermediate to improve their chances of getting into their dream university." he says.

Here is an overview of the activities included in the three-day peer learning program:

Students discussed the role of STEM education in driving innovation and sustainable development. All the students shared their perspectives on how science and technology can provide solutions to the most pressing problems of the world. Many students have said that they chose to pursue STEM education after intermediate not just for career prospects but for the opportunities to come up with innovative ideas backed by tech that could make the world a better place to live.

This entire program became even more engaging when students started discussing topics like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ever since the launch of ChatGPT by Open AI, there has been an integration of AI in almost every profession. Students tried to understand the future AI landscape and how it can impact and improve their lives and those of the people around them.

On the subsequent day, the participants explored how privilege and access to resources impact development. They discussed global perspectives on how factors like economic conditions and resource access affect education and development across regions. Finally, TIA students along with the participants from Grace Model School, and Premia Academy worked on capstone projects related to social action and ended the program by writing letters to their future selves.