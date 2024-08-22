Tier II & Tier III cities driving Study Abroad Growth for AP & Telangana; New Trends indicate growing demand for European Universities, Non-STEM Programmes

Career Mosaic, South Asia’s largest student recruitment organization representing 450 U.S. Universities and over 900 top global institutions are hosting 25 US University representatives in Hyderabad. These universities engaged with students on college campuses, college advisors and study abroad consultants from Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana, with a focus on sharing education opportunities around new courses, scholarships, and post-study opportunities.

Representatives from the University of North Carolina Pembroke, University of North Texas, California State University long Beach, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, University of Memphis, University of Michigan-Flint, San-Jose State University, Central Michigan University, Middle Tenessee State University, Virginia Commonwealth University and Webster University and many more, are present in Hyderabad to engage with students and the wider study abroad community. These representatives will also share their views on student safety and well-being.

AP and Telangana have emerged as significant contributors to India’s study abroad market, with approximately 12-14% of the country’s study abroad aspirants coming from these two states. Career Mosaic has processed over 1.6 lac applications for Fall of 2023 and 2024, with more than 60% originating from AP and Telangana. This trend is expected to rise further in the upcoming Fall intake. About 30% of our applicants from these regions are applying to universities in California, Michigan, Texas, Missouri, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York.

Top application contributors are Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Vizag, and Guntur. However Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Tirupati and Nellore have shown remarkable growth, with Tirupati experiencing a 137% increase in applications in 2023, and Nellore showing a significant 121% rise. This reflects the expanding reach of international education in smaller towns, where students are increasingly exploring global opportunities.

While traditional STEM courses such as Computer Science and Data Science continue to dominate, there has been a noticeable uptick in interest for STEM courses like Health Science and Psychology, which have seen growth rates of 41% and 39%, respectively. Additionally, European destinations are gaining popularity among students from AP and Telangana, even as the U.S. remains the top choice, due to their diverse educational offerings and emerging opportunities.





Abhijit Zaveri, Founder & Director of Career Mosaic, stated, “Today’s event highlights our unwavering commitment to advancing educational opportunities for students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These states have emerged as key markets in India's international education landscape, with a notable rise in applications, particularly from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, reflecting students' growing aspirations for global education. Our extensive network with over 450 U.S. universities and top global institutions enables us to offer tailored guidance to meet the unique needs of students from these regions.



He further added, "We're also witnessing a shift towards undergraduate programs, with increasing interest in fields like Health Sciences and Psychology, alongside the continued demand for STEM courses. The growing preference for European destinations further underscores the evolving ambitions of students here. As we expand our team and network, we remain committed to supporting this growth and ensuring students have access to the best academic and career opportunities.”





Career Mosaic sets to tripling its specialized resources in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and increasing its network in the state by next year. Career Mosaic is also collaborating with universities to facilitate student loans and other financial aids, ensuring that students have the necessary resources to pursue their studies abroad. The organization’s focus on undergraduate courses is growing, with nearly 13% of applicants applying for UG courses, and this number is expected to double in the next three years.