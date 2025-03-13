Transformative integrated twinning programme for engineering students

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management (HITAM) announces the launch of its International 3+1+1 Integrated Twinning Programme, a groundbreaking initiative designed to equip students with global competencies, research exposure, and career-ready skills. This programme offers students the opportunity to complete three years at HITAM in India and then two years at a partner international university, earning both a B.Tech from JNTUH and a Master’s degree from a top-ranked global institution.

HITAM has partnered with prestigious universities, including Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), and George Mason University (GMU), to provide students with a seamless academic transition into international education. This initiative goes beyond traditional master’s programs by integrating real-world industry applications, fostering innovation, and enhancing professional growth.

The program also offers Optional Practical Training (OPT) in the U.S., allowing graduates to gain up to three years of international work experience in their field. Additionally, students can avail themselves of scholarships and financial assistance, making global education more accessible and cost-effective.

Padma Shri Dr. Sanjay G. Dhande, Former Director, IIT Kanpur & Chairman, Governing Body, HITAM "This program is a transformative step in making global education accessible to Indian students, ensuring they are well-prepared to thrive in the global workforce."

Dr. Jon Hakkila, Associate Provost, University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), USA "This partnership will provide students with exceptional educational and career development opportunities in two of the world's great technology hubs: Hyderabad and Huntsville."

Dr. Kamaljeet Sanghera, Executive Director, George Mason University, USA

"Through strategically developed partnerships, students will earn an undergraduate degree from HITAM and a Master’s in Computer Science or Computer Engineering from GMU, gaining real-world project experience essential for success in the tech industry."

Dr. Ruth Barratt, Chair of Rader School of Business, Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), USA "This initiative prepares students to excel in an AI-driven world, providing them with global exposure, technical expertise, and leadership skills."

Designed in collaboration with industry leaders and top research institutions, the curriculum ensures students acquire in-demand skills, hands-on experience, and a competitive edge in the global job market.