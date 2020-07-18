TS EAMCET 2020 likely to be held in August

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is likely to be held in August this year. The EAMCET exam has been postponed in the state in the view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.

To ensure social distancing during the exam, the officials decided to conduct the exam by enhancing exam sessions this year. This year, around 15,000 students will be attending the exam per session. Every year, 25,000 students appear for the exam per session.

According to the schedule announced earlier, the exams are supposed to be conducted in eight sessions i.e, two in a day for four days. Now, with the increase in sessions, the number of days on which the entrance exam is held will also be extended. The exam will be held in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and in the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The same process will be followed for other common entrance tests in the state such as TS PGECET, ICET, LCET and PGLCET.

According to an official, all the above exams will be held in online mode and if they are not held in August, it will get postponed to October as the service providers do not have slots in September.