TS EAPCET 2024 Engineering Preliminary Key Released

The Telangana EAPCET (Engineering) preliminary answer key has been released. Earlier, officials had released the Agriculture and Pharmacy preliminary key. Now, the Engineering stream key, along with the response sheets and master question papers, are available for download on the official website: https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in

If any student has objections to the key, they can raise them before 5 PM on May 7 through the official website.

The Engineering stream exams were conducted online from May 2 to 4, and a total of 2,07,190 students appeared for the test.

For the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, the exams were held on April 29 and 30, and the preliminary key, response sheet, and master question paper were released on May 4. Students can raise objections till May 6, 12 PM.

For these exams, 81,198 students appeared across Telangana.



