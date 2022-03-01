TS inter dates clash with JEE mains exam 2022

The schedule of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination schedule which was released on Tuesday is clashing with the dates of Telangana intermediate public examinations.



According to the schedule released by the National Testing Agency, the JEE Main first session will be conducted from April 16 to 21 while the intermediate public exams are commencing from April 20.

The first year inter exams will begin with second language paper-I on April 20 and second-year exams will start with second language paper-II on April 21.

As a large number of intermediate students from the state appear for the JEE Main every year, the students are worried about the exam dates. Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education is likely to reschedule the inter exams. The intermediate board will hold a meeting and decide on rescheduling the exam dates.