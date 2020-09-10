TS intermediate final exams from March 24 next year

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the dates of final year inter exams on its academic calendar which has been released today.

There are around 182 working days in the academic year 2020-2021 and the last working day is April 16, 2021. The final exams will be conducted from March 24 to April 12.

This academic year, the students are given three days holidays for Dasara and two days holidays for Sankranti. A drastic dip in the number of holidays this year due to coronavirus pandemic. All the junior colleges in the state are supposed to get opened in the June first week but the schedule has been changed due to the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.

Online classes for intermediate students have been commenced from September 1. The classes are being conducted in two sessions i.e, from 8 am to 10.30 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. Each period of a subject lasts for half-an-hour.