TS LAWCET, PGLCET-2020 today

Hyderabad: The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2020 Convener, Prof G B Reddy, said that the entrance test for the three and five-year law courses, the postgraduate law course would be held on Friday. On Thursday, he informed that all necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the examination at 63 centres in Telangana and four centres in Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 30,310 candidates have been registered for the three examinations and there are 5,869 seats available in the three and five years and the postgraduate law courses in the State.

He said that the examination for the three-year law degree courses would be held in the forenoon session through online mode from 10.30 am to 12 noon. The five-year law degree and the LLM course entrance examination will be held in the afternoon from 3 pm to 4.30 pm, on the same day, he added.

The candidates have been asked to reach the test centre before 8.30 am and 1.30 pm for the forenoon and afternoon sessions respectively.

Candidates will not be allowed even if they come one minute late to the examination centre, he said. Meanwhile, the TS EAMCET-2020 Convener Dr A Govardhan said that the special examination session of TS EAMCET-2020 engineering stream has been conducted on Thursday, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The test was conducted for the candidates who could not attend earlier as they were suffering from Covid. A total of 77 candidates, out of 88 registered appeared for the test and it was conducted smoothly, he added.