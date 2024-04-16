TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2024 registration and submission of online applications have been extended until April 25. Interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest in order to get to the exam centre of their choice or those nearer to them in view of the limited capacity of the centres.

Candidates who passed 10+2 or its equivalent and graduated through regular, distance, or correspondence modes are eligible to pursue LLB (a five-year degree course) and LLB (a three-year degree course), respectively. Students who are expecting their final year or semester results can also apply. For more details, candidates can visit the official website, https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/, said a senior officer.