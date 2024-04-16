  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended

TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2024 registration and submission of...

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2024 registration and submission of online applications have been extended until April 25. Interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest in order to get to the exam centre of their choice or those nearer to them in view of the limited capacity of the centres.

Candidates who passed 10+2 or its equivalent and graduated through regular, distance, or correspondence modes are eligible to pursue LLB (a five-year degree course) and LLB (a three-year degree course), respectively. Students who are expecting their final year or semester results can also apply. For more details, candidates can visit the official website, https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/, said a senior officer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X