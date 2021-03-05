TS PGECET 2021 to be notified on March 6

Adarsh Nagar: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday has decided the schedule for conducting Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 (TSPGECET-2021). TSCHE, Chairman, Prof T Papi Reddy said that the meeting held on Thursday has designated Osmania University, in in-charge Vice-Chancellor, Arvind Kumar as the chairman of the TSPGECET-2021. Representative es of the universities offering PG in engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses as the members of the committee. And, Osmania University, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Prof P Laxminarayana, Convenor of TSPGECET-2021.



The meeting has decided that the Common Entrance Test in Computer Based Test mode be held from June 19 to 22, in two sessions, from 10 AM to 12 Noon, and 2 pm to 4 pm. The test will be held at two regional centres i.e, Hyderabad and Warangal. Notification of the test will be issued on June 6 and the registration of commencement of online registration will start from March 12. Last date for online submission of the applications without a late fee April 30. He said that it was decided that the registration fee for the application is Rs 1,000, and Rs 500 in case of SC, ST, PWD candidates. Applications with a late fee are allowed up to June 15, downloading of hall tickets from June 10 to 18. He said that candidates have to answer 120 questions in 2 hours.