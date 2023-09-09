TS TET 2023 Hall Tickets released today, here is the link

The TS TET 2023 Hall Tickets released on the official website https://tstet.cgg.gov.in/. The candidates who have applied can download their hall tickets by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The TS TET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on September 15 with Paper-1 from 9:30 am to 12 pm, while Paper-2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. As per the notification, the results of the TS TET 2023 exam will be released on September 27.

It is mentioned that the number of applications received for TS TET 2023 has decreased compared to the previous notification.

It is known that TS TET-2023 notification was released on August 1. The online application process was conducted from August 2 to 16. The officials said that a total of 2,83,620 applications have been received.

Meanwhile, the government released the notification regarding the DSC teacher recruitment exam on Friday and the application process related to this will start from September 20 followed by online examination from November 20 to 30. The exams will be conducted in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam.



