TS TRT exams schedule released, details inside

Hyderabad: It is known that Telangana Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) notification has been released recently. This notification has been released for the recruitment of a total of 5,089 teacher posts. It is known that all these posts will be filled through DSC.



The school education department has decided to conduct these exams online for a total of 11 days from November 20 to 30. Among these, online examinations for the posts of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) teaching in primary schools will be conducted for six days. Also, examinations for the posts of School Assistants (SA) teaching classes 6 to 10 in high schools will be held for three days.

PETs and Language Scholars have separate exams each day. To this extent, the school education department has released the schedule of examination dates.

It is known that the Telangana TRT online application process has started from Wednesday (September 20). October 21 is the last date for online applications. Maximum number of candidates are applying.

The recruitment tests will be conducted in two rounds per day. The education department has clarified that as these exams are being conducted online for the first time, there will be two sessions per day. The first session will be from 9 am to 11.30 am. The second session will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

In 2017, about 2.50 lakh people wrote the TRT exam. Experts predict that the number of applications is likely to decrease further this time. The reason for this is that there are no vacancies for many subjects and few posts for some subjects as the job notification has been released for some subjects.

In 16 districts there is not a single post of School Assistant Mathematics. There are no English posts in 7 districts, Physics posts in 3 districts and Social Sciences posts in 2 districts.

This is the Telangana TRT 2023 exam schedule.

• SA Non-Language Subjects Test Dates: November 20, 21

• SA Language Subjects Test Dates: November 20

• Test Dates for PET All Languages: November 23

• Dates of Linguistics Subjects Exam: November 24

• Exam Dates for SGT Posts: 25th to 30th November