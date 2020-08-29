TSBIE unveils schedule for MHRD merit scholarships

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the schedule of dates for applying merit scholarships offered by the Union HRD Ministry. In a statement on Friday, the TSBIE said students qualified for Intermediate course in March 2020 and pursuing higher studies in the academic year 2020-21 are eligible to apply for the scholarships in online mode.



Prospective applicants can visit the website http://scholarships.gov.in for applying for the scholarships. Adding, the selected candidates 52740 will be placed on the Boards website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The MHRD has allotted 2,570 scholarships to the State of Telangana for fresh application during the academic year 2020-21. The last date for submitting fresh applications for the AY 2020-21 and for the renewal of the scholarships by the students of the 2016-17 to 2019-2020 batches is October 31, it said.