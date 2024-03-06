TSICET-2024 online registration begins from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday announced that TSICET-2024 online registration will begin from March 7.

According to TSCHE officials, the council has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the TSICET-2024 examination to Kakatiya University, Warangal, for admissions into MBA/MCA courses for the academic year 2024–25. In this context, Kakatiya University is taking care of conducting the TSICET-2024 examination online. About 20 Online Test Zones (Telangana State (16) and Andhra Pradesh (04)) are identified for conducting the examinations on June 4 and 5. Eligible candidates should submit their applications online from March 7 to April 30.

The application registration fee of Rs 750 (Rs 550 for SC/ST/PH) should be paid at TS Online /AP Online/ through Payment Gateway. The detailed information regarding the eligibility, syllabus and model paper, related instructions, procedure for online submission of applications, online examination, list of online examination centres, and mock tests have been uploaded on the official website www.icet.tsche.ac.in, said a senior officer, TSCHE.