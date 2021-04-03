TSICET schedule released

Warangal : The Kakatiya University (KU) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) for the TSICET-2021 for admission into MBA and MCA courses.

Prof K Raji Reddy, convener of TSICET – 2021 and KU Controller of Examinations Mahender Reddy released the schedule here on Saturday.

Prof K Raji Reddy said the university is taking all measures to conduct the examination in online mode. About 60 test centres in 14 regional centres have been identified to conduct the examination on August 19 and 20 in three sessions.

The submission and registration of application forms begin from April 7. The last date for submission and registration of online applications is June 15.

The fee is Rs 450 for SC/ST and differently abled candidates, and Rs 650 for others.

The preliminary key would be released on August 27 and August 31 is the last date for submission of objections on the key. The entrance test results would be announced on September 17.