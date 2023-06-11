Live
TSPSC Group-1 preliminary test today
TSPSC constitutes 994 centres and elaborate arrangements in place for the candidates
Hyderabad: A total of 3,80,072 candidates are all set to appear for the Group-I preliminary test set to be conducted in the State on Sunday.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has constituted 994 centres and made elaborate arrangements.
The test will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm, and candidates will be allowed inside the centre from 8.30 am. No candidate will be permitted after the closure of the venue’s gate at 10.15 am. The Group-I job aspirants have been advised to reach the centre early along with the hall ticket, one original valid photo identification card issued by the government —passport, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, government employee ID or driving licence. Candidates have been instructed to wear only chappals to the centres.
Candidates are prohibited to carry mathematical tables, log books, pagers, cell phones, wallets and handbags, among others, into the centres.