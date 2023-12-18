Two-day int’l meet at GITAM, Hyderabad, from Feb 16

Hyderabad: The Department of Accounting at GITAM School of Business, Hyderabad announced the two-day International Conference on Contemporary Issues in Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). The conference will take place on February 16-17, 2024, at the GITAM campus in Hyderabad.

The conference aims to raise awareness about the importance of ESG and its impact on the environment, society, and the economy. It offers a unique opportunity for participants to learn from industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers about the latest trends and best practices in ESG.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics related to ESG, including government policies and regulations, corporate practices and reporting, investment strategies, and stakeholder engagement. Keynote speakers and panelists will discuss the challenges and opportunities in implementing ESG practices, the role of technology, and emerging trends in ESG policies and regulations.

Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, to be the chief guest. Additionally, Dr. Cindy Millman, Acting Director of the Business School of the Creative Industries and Professor of Business Innovation at the University for the Creative Arts, UK, will be delivering the keynote speech.

The conference is expected to attract professionals, academicians, researchers, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders interested in sustainability and ESG. Participants will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, gain insights into successful ESG implementation strategies, and explore solutions to ESG challenges.

In addition to attending sessions and panel discussions, participants will have the chance to submit their research papers. Original and unpublished papers offering new insights, approaches, or knowledge are invited for submission. Selected papers may be published in the different Management Journals. The deadline for the final paper submission deadline is January 20, 2024. The registration deadline for the conference is January 31, 2024.