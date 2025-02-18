Two students excel in JEE Main 2025

Bengaluru : Two students from Arjunna Academy, Hemanth Yadav and Milind Sridhar, have achieved remarkable success in JEE Main 2025, securing 98.3 percentile and 93.49 percentile, respectively.

Hemanth Yadav, a student from Gurgaon, overcame challenges with the support of experienced faculty and a nurturing environment, ultimately achieving an impressive 98.3 percentile.

Milind Sridhar demonstrated that excelling in both JEE and NEET is possible. His systematic preparation and strong NCERT foundation in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry helped him secure a 93.49 percentile in JEE Main 2025.