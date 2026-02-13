UGC-approved AEDP signals futuristic model for tech education

Hyderabad: The Union Budget 2026–27 has underscored the Centre’s renewed focus on workforce development through enhanced skilling and apprenticeship initiatives aimed at making training more industry-aligned, meaningful and accessible.

In line with this vision, the Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management (VVISM), has announced the launch of an Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) in BS Computer Science under an industry-academia partnership model.

The four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme is being introduced in collaboration with TalentSprint, part of Accenture. The initiative falls under the University Grants Commission (UGC)-approved AEDP framework and aims to blend academic learning with structured industry apprenticeship.

The programme seeks to address employability challenges in engineering education by integrating up to 40 per cent of curriculum delivery through industry participation. Students will gain hands-on experience via AI-driven applied labs, live projects and continuous mentorship. The model ensures up to two years of real-world industry exposure before graduation, along with one year of assured apprenticeship.

Designed to move beyond the traditional “learn first, work later” approach, the AEDP framework focuses on transforming students into industry-ready professionals equipped to meet the demands of an AI-driven technology landscape.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. M. R. S. Surya Narayana Reddy, Director – Admissions, VVISM, said the programme represents a forward-looking model of tech education that integrates apprenticeship, AI-enabled applied learning and mentorship. He noted that the collaboration with TalentSprint aligns academic rigour with industry expectations, particularly in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, while complementing the government’s skilling and apprenticeship agenda.