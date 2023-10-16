Live
- Jharkhand first state to take steps to ensure minimum wages for workers
- Fire engulfs DEMU train near Ahmednagar, no casualties reported
- Mizoram polls: Parties reiterate demand for rescheduling vote counting date; EC yet to decide
- Table Space launches TS Suites, ready to move in premium offices; set to invest Rs 500 cr in venture
- Two killed in road accident in Odisha
- Unleashing Competitive Edge: Tony Saldanha and Filippo Passerini's New Book Ushers in a Business Process Revolution
- World Food Day 2023: theme, history, quotes and how to celebrate
- Boss Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Celebrate Your Boss
- World Spine Day 2023: Theme, History, Yoga Poses, and Mind-Body Connection to Spine Health
- Minister’s Mysuru Dasara Plans with 20 MLAs Thwarted
Just In
UGC launched 'UGC India WhatsApp Channel'
The initiative is to stay connected to all stakeholders at tap of their fingertips
Hyderabad : The launch of the UGC India WhatsApp Channel marks a significant leap towards democratizing access to crucial information in the realm of higher education. This innovative initiative ensures that a diverse array of stakeholders, including Higher Educational Institutions, educators, students, and others, can effortlessly access authentic and up-to-date information at their fingertips.
One of the key advantages of this platform is its inclusivity. Recognizing that not everyone may have seamless access to UGC websites or other social media handles, the WhatsApp Channel becomes a powerful tool for reaching a broader audience. In a country as diverse as India, where connectivity varies, this initiative bridges the digital divide and ensures that policy updates on higher education are readily available to all.
Real-time updates are a game-changer in the dynamic landscape of higher education. With the WhatsApp Channel, stakeholders can receive timely information on policy changes, educational reforms, and other critical updates as they unfold. This immediacy enhances transparency and allows institutions, educators, and students to adapt swiftly to new developments, fostering a more agile and informed educational ecosystem.
For Higher Educational Institutions, the channel becomes a direct conduit for staying abreast of regulatory changes, guidelines, and best practices. Educators can benefit from real-time information on curriculum modifications, assessment methodologies, and professional development opportunities. Students, too, gain a direct line to pertinent updates on examinations, scholarships, and other aspects of their academic journey.