UGC launches training programme to improve work culture at central universities

New Delhi: To improve the work culture and ecosystem in the central universities, specialised training will be provided to the staff members of all 45 such universities in the country.

Accordingly, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday launched a capacity-building training programme in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

The UGC aims to train at least 5,000 employees from all the Central universities in the first phase.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told IANS that the training will cover topics such as understanding the psychology of workflow, utilising technology in the workflow, grasping the higher education ecosystem, managing academics, handling establishment matters, managing finances, and project management.

The UGC has requested the non-teaching staff members in the central universities to finish courses in the above areas available on the iGOT Mission Karmayogi platform within four months. The employees will also get certificates after completing the courses.

The Government of India established the CBC to improve standardisation and coordination across various civil services in the country.

The CBC operates under the 'Mission Karmayogi' of the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), with its primary focus on enhancing government employees' skills, knowledge, and abilities. This initiative aims to ensure that civil servants are well-equipped to provide high-quality public services in today's rapidly changing world.

The UGC recognises the importance of capacity building in promoting professional development, improving organisational efficiency, and fostering innovation within the higher education sector.

In 2023, UGC joined hands with the CBC team and conducted assessments to identify the specific capacity needs of the UGC employees. These needs were classified into behavioural, functional, and domain competencies.

Based on these assessments, training programmes were designed to address the competency gaps and facilitate long-term capacity building tailored to the roles and responsibilities of the UGC staff.