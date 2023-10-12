UGC unveils set of guidelines for HEIs

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has implemented a comprehensive policy to ensure that Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) provide specific information and data on their websites to inform stakeholders and the public about their operations. UGC Chairman, Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that the UGCs Annexure two Item No.2.09 calls for all HEIs to maintain a 'Minimum Mandatory Disclosure' by the universities and HEIs and have to upload the same on their websites. The detailed mandatory disclosure mandates the data the HEIs to incorporate on their websites.

Accordingly, the 'About the HEI/Univesity' menu should have an overview, Acts and Statutes or MoA, Institutional Development Plan, and Annual Reports. Besides, the Constituent Units/ Affiliated Colleges, Off-campus/Offshore campus (Wherever applicable) Accreditation/ Ranking (NAAC, NIRF) and the like.

Similarly, the Administration menu should contain profiles with photographs, University Organogram Chart should have the Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (wherever applicable), Registrar, Finance Officer, Controller of Examination, Chief Vigilance Officer, Executive Council, Academic Council, Board of Studies, Finance Committee. It should also have Academic Leadership like offices of Dean/HoD of Schools/Departments/ Centres)

The data under academics should contain the academic programmers offered by the HEI. Academic Calendar listing out Schools/Departments/ Centres. Also, Department/School/Centre faculty details with photographs and the Library gives basic information at a glance.

The key information sought by the parents and students, like 'Admissions & Fee' should have a Prospectus of the HEI providing a link and upload a soft copy of the prospectus. The Admissions information has to provide a link with admission guidelines for international students, wherever applicable. The fee structure for various programs and fee refund policy should be disclosed.

The HEI should also give information about the Research have to including the Research and Development Cell, Publications, Patents, Foreign Collaboration (wherever applicable), Industry Collaborations, Central facilities, MoUs, Shodhganga and Shodhgangotri with links.

For students, the 'Student Support Services' should describe Hostel facilities, Fellowships/ Scholarships providing details, Academic Bank of Credits with the link, Digi Locker NAD Portal link, and a link to the National Scholarship Portal.

The Campus Harmony & Well Being should contain information with a link to e-Samadhaan, Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC), Details of OMBUDSPERSON, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Internal Complaint Committee, Anti-Ragging Cell with Helpline number, Equal Opportunity Cell, and Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group Cell (SEDG).

The website of the HEI should have a separate menu for Alumni with Alumni Association by providing the link to the portal wherever applicable and Alumni Co-ordination Cell.

The information corner should have RTI: Details of CPIO and Appellate Authority wherever applicable, Circular and Notices, Announcements, Newsletters, News, Recent events and achievements, Job openings and the Reservation Roster wherever applicable.